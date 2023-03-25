News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: March 24, 2023

By Ethan Bird
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

#3: One of the things that makes baseball so beautiful is some small ball and nothing encapsulates that better than a perfectly executed bunt squeeze. West Lauderdale High School did just that behind a perfect bunt down the third base line by Owen Shirley.

#2: Neshoba Central has a history of great softball and great teams complete high skill plays like an outfield double play. But, it was not just any other double play, it saved a run. Rocket’s Right Fielder, Sa’Nya Jackson caught a fly ball in stride, collecting the first out, and sent a laser to home to catch the runner tagging up from third.

#1: Everyone loves a home run, but how about one to the opposite center field? Enter Cal Culpepper. The University of Southern Miss commit is not just one of the best pitchers in the state, the guy can hit bombs too. The righty barreled one to left center field to continue an impressive senior campaign.

