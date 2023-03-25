Nice and warm for your Saturday

Highs will stay above the average
Highs will stay above the average(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Spotty showers are possible around early this morning through around 9AM. Otherwise, clouds will make room for sunshine, and it’ll be an overall nice day. Highs will remain above the average with mid-upper 80s expected.

FIRST ALERT

Sunday brings a quiet morning, but showers & storms return by the afternoon and evening (affiliated with a stalled boundary). There is a low risk for severe storms, and damaging wind looks to be the main threat. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Next week, the stalled boundary will keep showers in the forecast for Monday. Tuesday, the boundary will start to move, but it’ll keep morning showers in our area before we dry out by the afternoon as we get behind the front. Cooler weather moves in by Midweek.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash.
Names released in fatal crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Tonya Danielle Long and Frederick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in...
Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child
A 6-year-old boy was found naked in a cage inside a northeast Philly home, police said.
6-year-old boy found naked in cage, Philadelphia police say
Continue to have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe threat continues

Latest News

Continue to have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat has ended
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 24th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 24th, 2023
Level 2 slight risk to level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Have ways of getting severe alerts
FIRST ALERT: Enhanced Severe Risk for Friday