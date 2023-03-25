Nice and warm for your Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Spotty showers are possible around early this morning through around 9AM. Otherwise, clouds will make room for sunshine, and it’ll be an overall nice day. Highs will remain above the average with mid-upper 80s expected.

FIRST ALERT

Sunday brings a quiet morning, but showers & storms return by the afternoon and evening (affiliated with a stalled boundary). There is a low risk for severe storms, and damaging wind looks to be the main threat. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Next week, the stalled boundary will keep showers in the forecast for Monday. Tuesday, the boundary will start to move, but it’ll keep morning showers in our area before we dry out by the afternoon as we get behind the front. Cooler weather moves in by Midweek.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.