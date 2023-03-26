FIRST ALERT: Tracking the severe threat today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are tracking another round of severe weather that will be pushing into our area this afternoon as we have been upgraded to a moderate risk zone (level 4/5).

Severe thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening, particularly for areas along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. Large hail may reach 2 inches in diameter, or approximately the size of eggs, in this area. Damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and tornadoes; a few of which may be strong will also be possible. North of the I-20 corridor to near highway 82, the severe storm risk diminishes quickly but there will remain a risk for hail up to quarter size, damaging wind gusts, and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

Storms should begin to weaken in the evening, with only lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder after midnight.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as confidence continues to show multiple rounds of severe weather occurring tonight, especially in the enhanced and moderate-risk areas.

