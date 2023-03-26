MCC Sweeps Doubleheader Against EMCC

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College traveled to Scooba on Saturday for a baseball doubleheader against East Mississippi Community College.

MCC would jump out to a 2-0 lead in game one, before EMCC would tie it up in the bottom of the second inning.

MCC turned around and put up a 3-spot, including back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the third inning, and from then on, it was all Eagles.

EMCC would try and battle their way back from 10-3 deficit over the last two innings, but the task proved to be too much, and the Eagles went on to win game one 14-10.

Game 2 started shortly thereafter, and the MCC Eagles picked up right where they left off.

The Eagles jumped out to 12-0 lead, before the Lions could even get a run on the board.

The Lions scored 2 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and that’s all they would score.

Game 2 ended after 7.

The Eagles win 12-2 and move to 20-8 on the season, and 6-4 in conference.

The Lions drop to 13-16, and are 2-8 in conference play.

