Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado given preliminary EF-4 rating

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -March 24th, 2023 will forever go down in the history books as the storm has already claimed the lives of 26 people.

According to a release, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency in all counties affected by the severe storms.

“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life these storms have caused,” Reeves said. He promised the state of Mississippi would do everything to send resources to those in need and help them rebuild.

The National Weather Service in Jackson had this to say about the storm.

“The Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado has received a preliminary EF-4 rating. We still have much information to process, and we will provide additional details on this tornado as they are finalized.”

The same system traveled through multiple cities throughout Mississippi.

There is still, a lot of work to be done as they continue to go into those cities to find out the exact damage so please be patient as the NWS goes through the devastation.

