Charles Oliver Woods

Funeral Services for Charles Oliver “Chuck” Woods will be held on March 31, 2023 at 11:00 am at Jones Chapel Church of God with Rev. Ron Leonard officiating. Visitation will be at Jones Chapel Church beginning at 9:00 am. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Church of God Cemetery. Webb & Stephens Downtown has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Chuck, 80, of Savannah, GA passed away on March 24, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was a retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant. He also taught AFJROTC in Marietta, GA for 3 years after his retirement before returning home to Savannah. Chuck lived a life of service working and volunteering with his church, Grace UMC; Alee Shriners; Roger Lacey Lodge #722 F&AM (Masons) and the Scottish Rite Valley of Savannah orient of Georgia. In all his service, improving the lives of children was his main focus.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pelvia Stewart Woods; sons: Todd Woods of Tallahassee, FL and Carey Woods of Cartersville, GA; daughters: Lori Woods of Crestview, FL and Alisha Parker and her husband Kenny of Gulf Breeze, FL; and his older brother, Jerold E. Woods, Jr of Savannah, GA; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 ½ (one on the way) great-great-grandchildren.

Chuck was proceeded in death by his parents, Jerold E. Woods, Sr, and Katie Hiers Woods; brother Louis Woods; sister Evelyn Woods Newman; and a grandson Chad Woods.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials and donations be made to one or more of the following: Scottish Rite-Rite Care, Morris Slotin Travel Fund (Alee Shriners) or the Masonic Children’s Home-Macon, GA.

