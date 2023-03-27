MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Choctaw Central High School Winterguard won the bronze Saturday at the 2023 Mississippi Indoor Association SRA competition.

The Winterguard performed a choreographed dance using flags and rifles. They were judged on the equipment used, movement, design and the general effect of their piece.

Choctaw Indian Princess Cadence Raine Nickey was in attendance as the tribe’s goodwill ambassador and also representing the Office Of Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. She presented the Winterguard with flowers for a job well done.

