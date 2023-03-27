City of Meridian Arrest Report March 27, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LILLIE M HUNT19542510 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSANIMAL - PUBLIC NUISANCE
TEASHLEY J COLLINS19912427 4TH AVE APT 1A MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DARRON MCQUARLEY19714403 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
FREDRICK L JONES19933715 43RD ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DARRELL D BELL19716216 WALNUT ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
ERIC D JONES19805044 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:32 PM on March 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2700 block of State Boulevard. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:44 AM on March 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:16 AM on March 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 40th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

