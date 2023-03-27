City of Meridian Arrest Report March 27, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:32 PM on March 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2700 block of State Boulevard. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:44 AM on March 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:16 AM on March 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 40th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.