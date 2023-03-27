City of Meridian Arrest Report March 27, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LILLIE M HUNT
|1954
|2510 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|ANIMAL - PUBLIC NUISANCE
|TEASHLEY J COLLINS
|1991
|2427 4TH AVE APT 1A MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DARRON MCQUARLEY
|1971
|4403 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|FREDRICK L JONES
|1993
|3715 43RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DARRELL D BELL
|1971
|6216 WALNUT ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|ERIC D JONES
|1980
|5044 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:32 PM on March 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2700 block of State Boulevard. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:44 AM on March 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was attempted through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:16 AM on March 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 40th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
