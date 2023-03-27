Father and 1-year-old daughter confirmed dead from Mississippi tornado

Father and 1-year-old daughter confirmed dead from Mississippi tornado
Father and 1-year-old daughter confirmed dead from Mississippi tornado(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WREN, Miss. (WCBI) - The Monroe County community of Wren, Mississippi has been battered by tornadoes over the years and tragedy struck again Friday night.

Coroner Alan Gurley says two people were killed on Herndon Lane.

Ethan Herndon, 34, and his one-year-old daughter Riley Herndon died at their home. A woman there was also seriously injured.

Rescue efforts started immediately on Friday, but the area was decimated with heavy damage and difficult to get to.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues
Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Crews from south Mississippi helping restore power
Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
Severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas along...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking another round of severe weather

Latest News

Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Tornado recovery tough in Mississippi, one of poorest states
Coverage graphic in 'tornado gap'
Alabama meteorologists work to close ‘Tornado Radar Gap’ in West Alabama
Sideline View with Dale McKee
An overall nice start to the week
The sunshine is back, but showers move in by Tuesday