Five tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee

The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday evening, the NWS issued it's preliminary findings after sending teams to three locations around north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee:

Saturday evening, the NWS issued it’s preliminary findings after sending teams to three locations around north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee:

Lauderdale County:

An EF-2 tornado touched down at 10:54 p.m. Friday night near Plantation Springs and St. Florian. The storm reached maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. It was on the ground for two minutes, or about 0.6 miles The tornado was about 100 yards wide.

There were also straight line winds confirmed at 70-80 mph in the city of Florence.

Lincoln County:

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Fayetteville at 11:59 p.m. It was on the ground for 3.9 miles with a width of about 300 yards. It’s maximum winds reached 118 mph.

Morgan County:

An EF-2 tornado touched down near Hartselle at 12:23 a.m. and was on the ground for 6 minutes. It covered 13.5 miles in that time. It was 175 yards wide with speeds reaching 115 miles per hour. One person was killed in this storm.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Lacey’s Spring. It’s maximum winds were estimated at 94 mph.

The National Weather Service says additional surveys are planned over the next several days and more tornadoes may be confirmed.

We spoke with the EMA Director in Jackson County, who says he thinks it’s possible a tornado touched down in the Flat Rock area. There were numerous reports of damage along Highway 81. There was also significant damage in the Hollywood community.

Jackson County:

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado an EF-1 tornado hit Flat Rock on Saturday. In its report, the National Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for more than five miles and reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

