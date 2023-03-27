Frontline Responders: Star Teacher, Vanessa Reed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responders this week, we are spotlighting one Meridian High School teacher’s mission to motivate her students to become successful.

Vanessa Reed was recently chosen as a Star Teacher by Star Student, Haley Jenkins.

“The Mississippi Economic Council sponsors the Star Teacher and Star Student Program. The Star Student is selected based on their ACT score so the student that has the highest ACT score in the school is recognized by the economic council and then that student selects a teacher,” said Reed.

Reed has been picked as a Star Teacher twice now by students and she says throughout her 30 plus years of teaching it is a rewarding and humbling experience.

“Being selected by a student that’s saying you are the person that has influenced me the most, it makes you reflect on what you have said and done in the lives of children for 34 years now. That Haley saw something that I did for her or with her that she said that you’re the person I want to be my Star Teacher,” said Reed.

Haley Jenkins has shined academically, scoring a 28 on her ACT and says she has learned many life lessons from Reed that she will take with her throughout life.

“I think Ms. Reed really influenced my leadership skills. Some may not know but I do not like the spotlight, I don’t at all. She’s taken me under her wing and told me like it’s okay you can step up, you can be a leader, and people are going to listen to you. I think that’s what’s really helped me and then just excelling academically in the classroom,” said Jenkins.

This Star Teacher shows no signs of slowing down because this profession is her passion.

“I love to teach! As a little girl, I would line up all my dolls, stuff animals up, my sister’s friends, children in the neighborhood and teach them in the summer with my workbooks so I’ve always wanted to teach. It’s a calling and so I am here until God’s says go to the house,” said Reed.

Haley Jenkins and Vanessa Reed will be attending the annual Education Celebration on April 13 at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl, MS.

