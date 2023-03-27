GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU

(Abril Grant)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A two-year-old girl is dead, and an eight-year-old boy is in ICU after a tornado destroyed their home in Silver City on March 24.

Abril Grant says the following people were staying in the home when the deadly tornado swept through the city:
  • Grant’s aunt
  • Grant’s uncle
  • Grant’s aunt and uncle’s two daughters
  • Grant’s aunt and uncle’s two-year-old granddaughter, Aubree
  • Grant’s aunt and uncle’s eight-year-old grandson

According to Grant, the tornado ripped everyone out of the home. Her aunt suffered trauma to her face and was admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, her uncle and his two daughters had to free themselves from the rubble, leaving them with scrapes and bruises.

Grant says the family has lost everything and must start from zero.

If you would like to donate to this family, click here.

Grant says all the money donated will go towards burying her aunt and uncle’s granddaughter, Aubree, and getting a new home.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues
Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm

Latest News

Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’
Meridian firefighters lend a hand to help in the cleanup in Rolling Fork, Miss.
Meridian firefighters pitch in for Rolling Fork
Local family impacted by severe weather in Meridian
Local family impacted by severe weather in Meridian.
Local family impacted by severe weather in Meridian
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or...
Five tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee