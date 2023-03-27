Graveside service for Jimmie D. Hopkins will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Lockhart Cemetery, burial to follow with Bro. Wade Wood officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jimmie D. Hopkins, age 78, of Toomsuba passed away March 26, 2023, at his home.

Jimmie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a hardworking man with simple pleasures. He would do what he could for anyone. He had a love for being outside or in his shop, working on old trucks and especially being with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Estelle Hopkins; children, Wayne Hopkins (Davida) and Stacy Hopkins McKee; grandchildren, Emily Cagle (Dylan), McKenzie Harris (Chris), and Jordan McKee; three great-grandchildren; a brother and sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Annie Laura Hopkins; sister, Clara Ann Radcliffe; brother, James Monroe Hopkins; nieces and nephews.

