Lexie Dancy has tumbled her way to the top

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Lauderdale County student has earned the title of Level Eight Gymnast

15-year-old Lexie Dancy is a student at Northeast Highschool. Like other teenagers she has homework, enjoys music, and likes spending time with friends. However, Lexie has something that sets her apart from others. She holds the distinction of being the only level 8 gymnast in Lauderdale County.

News 11 had the opportunity to speak with Lexie Friday and learn a little bit about her gym career.

“I’ve been doing gymnastics for 13 years, so I started when I was two years old. I’m a level 8. In Lauderdale County there is no level 8, except for me. My favorite thing would definitely be competing. I really just like to win. I’ve actually won quite a few, like a lot.” said Dancy

