Local family impacted by severe weather in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One family in the Queen City is assessing the damage of their home after the severe weather on Sunday night.

The Reed family is left picking up the pieces but thankful no one was hurt during the storm.

Tony Reed was in his sister’s house with her seven children Sunday night when the storm hit causing a tree to fall into the home.

“We ate a tornado for supper yesterday evening,” said Tony Reed, brother of homeowner.

Tony tells News 11 about how conditions were before the tree crashed into their home.

“The wind picked up extremely fast. Thundering and lightning, the sky turned blue, green, intense tornadic thunderstorms. We knew something was going on because the trees when from bending to one direction to they started circling to and from there about five minutes later we went into the storm shelter in the basement,” said Tony.

Tony’s sister Melissa Reed said going through this storm was a very tramatic experience but thankful to be alive.

“It’s just me and my kids basically, this is all we know this is all we got. This is my big baby, and it’s torn down. Thank God for being who he is and sparing me my life. I can always start over. Thanks to any and everybody that has called teachers, friends,” said Melissa Reed.

Tony said he believes Meridian is being shortchanged on technology and storms can’t be properly forecast.

“What are we going to do about Meridian not having a Doppler Radar. We cannot reply on Jackson, we cannot reply on Birmingham, Alabama. It’s not a strong enough resolution to see these tornados being rained wrapped so what we are concerned with is the safety of the city. We believe in the system, but what we need is proper representation that our community, eastern Mississippi. We are interested in having the tools we need to get the alerts out. The gap in the coverage is significant. Meridian, Mississippi needs a Doppler Radar and we are calling on Governor Tate and our representatives to get in contact with the National Weather Service and put a Doppler Radar in Meridian, Mississippi,” said Tony.

The storms Sunday night did produce high winds that caused many trees to fall in the area.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado in Meridian.

