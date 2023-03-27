Local firefighters pitch in for Rolling Fork

Meridian firefighters lend a hand to help in the cleanup in Rolling Fork, Miss.
Meridian firefighters lend a hand to help in the cleanup in Rolling Fork, Miss.(City of Meridian)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WTOK) - Local firefighters worked in Rolling Fork Monday to assist in the cleanup from a devastating tornado late Friday.

Gareth Driskill, Brandon Buckley and Capt. Andrew Cooley of the Meridian Fire Department were among volunteers helping the small town of less than 1,900 people.

The deadly tornado claimed at least 21 lives. Based on preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Jackson, the EF-4 tornado had top wind gusts between 166 mph and 200 mph and was on the ground for more than an hour.

Gareth Driskill, Brandon Buckley and Capt. Andrew Cooley were among the volunteers.
Gareth Driskill, Brandon Buckley and Capt. Andrew Cooley were among the volunteers.(City of Meridian)
Gareth Driskill, Brandon Buckley and Capt. Andrew Cooley were among the volunteers.
Gareth Driskill, Brandon Buckley and Capt. Andrew Cooley were among the volunteers.(City of Meridian)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues
Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm

Latest News

Local family impacted by severe weather in Meridian
Local family impacted by severe weather in Meridian.
Local family impacted by severe weather in Meridian
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down late Friday night or...
Five tornadoes confirmed in north Alabama and southern Tennessee
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’