Local firefighters pitch in for Rolling Fork

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WTOK) - Local firefighters worked in Rolling Fork Monday to assist in the cleanup from a devastating tornado late Friday.

Gareth Driskill, Brandon Buckley and Capt. Andrew Cooley of the Meridian Fire Department were among volunteers helping the small town of less than 1,900 people.

The deadly tornado claimed at least 21 lives. Based on preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Jackson, the EF-4 tornado had top wind gusts between 166 mph and 200 mph and was on the ground for more than an hour.

Gareth Driskill, Brandon Buckley and Capt. Andrew Cooley were among the volunteers. (City of Meridian)

