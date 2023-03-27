Maedelle Patton Covert departed this world on March 25. A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – and a sweet and gentle Christian soul – she was 94 years old. She was born at the start of the Great Depression to Mary Cameron and Robert Patton. She grew up in Meridian as well as Shubuta, Jackson and Birmingham, Alabama. Maedelle attended the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She married fellow Meridian native, Danny Covert, and they raised three sons, Mike, Walter and David. She worked outside her home for many years at Coverts Construction, the family business. She loved her time working at Riley Hospital ICU and CCU waiting room. She was also known in her neighborhood for quietly feeding children whose families fell on hard times. Though she was a dedicated member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Lauderdale County Republican Women, her church family – and her faith – were her most important calling. Over the course of her life, she was an active member of Fifteenth Avenue Baptist, Poplar Springs Methodist, and First Baptist Church. She served her church in roles that helped young people, adults and seniors alike, including by teaching Girls in Action (G.A.s) and the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU). She loved singing hymns, read her Bible daily, was always keen to pray with others, and never doubted that God answered prayers.

She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Janice), Walter and David, and her grandchildren, Richard, Mary Kathryn Covert Steel (Michael), Daniel Covert and Maddie Blaine (Andrew), and her great-grandchildren Duncan Covert (Holly), Blake Covert, Anderson Steel and Eloise Steel. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Sammy Broadhead.

She had a kind and generous spirit, and her legacy is one of faithful service, hope and love.

The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Doug Phillips and the compassionate staff at North Pointe Health & Rehab.

A graveside service and celebration of Maedelle’s life will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00 at Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

