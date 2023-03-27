Meridian to assess storm damage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian’s Public Safety Department will assess local commercial and residential damage from this weekend’s storms.

“After accessing the damage, we will share the information with the county for them to share with the state for possible state assistance,” said Public Safety Director Douglas Stephens.

City property owners should report their damage to 601-484-6890.

This is not to obtain assistance from the city but to help compile the numbers to determine if Lauderdale County is eligible for a declaration that could assist property owners.

