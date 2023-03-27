Mississippi Power has crews on the way to Meridian
Working to get power restored.
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Per Jeff Shepard with Mississippi Power they do have local crews out working tonight to restore power to MS Power Customers.
There are also crews coming in from Hattiesburg and Laurel tonight, Sunday night, to assist with the efforts.
They will also have crews coming from the coast on Monday to help restore power to customers.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.