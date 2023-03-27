Mississippi Power has crews on the way to Meridian

Working to get power restored.
Mississippi Power (PRNewsfoto/Mississippi Power)
Mississippi Power (PRNewsfoto/Mississippi Power)(PRNewswire)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Per Jeff Shepard with Mississippi Power they do have local crews out working tonight to restore power to MS Power Customers.

There are also crews coming in from Hattiesburg and Laurel tonight, Sunday night, to assist with the efforts.

They will also have crews coming from the coast on Monday to help restore power to customers.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton native, Tiara Brown, crowned as 2023 Mrs. Mississippi American.
Newton native, Tiara Brown, crowned as Mrs. Mississippi American
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
A North Mississippi couple is behind bars on charges of child abuse and drug paraphernalia,...
North Mississippi couple behind bars in connection with infant’s death
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Mississippi State University-Meridian has received approval for Doctor of Psychology and...
First doctoral program approved for MSU-Meridian

Latest News

Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
Rolling Fork/Silver City tornado given preliminary EF-4 rating
Assistance would be directed to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.
Gov. Reeves’ request for federal assistance approved by White House
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm
‘I’m blessed’: Silver City community leans on faith, one another following deadly storm