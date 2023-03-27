Memorial services celebrating the life of Mr. Robert M. Widen will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31st, 2023 at The Episcopal Church of the Mediator (3831 35th Avenue, Meridian, Mississippi 39305), with the Reverend Morris Thompson, III officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow in the church columbarium. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Widen, age 72, of Meridian passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Robert was born in San Diego, California on February 7, 1951 to Max William and Mary Ann Hannum Widen. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1969 and then attended the University of Mississippi, where he attended until 1973. After college, he married the love of his life, Salina Alice “Sally” McCulley Widen, and to their union, two children were born. Robert was a talented carpenter, working from 1974 until 2003 at Anderson Homes Company, and then he opened his own business, Widen Construction Company, which he operated until 2006. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and hunting.

Robert was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Mediator, where he served as a Vestry member and Junior Warden of the church. He was also a participant in the choir and local church committees, and became an advisor to the EYC while he was parenting his teenagers.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Salina Alice “Sally” McCulley Widen; children, Candice Widen Flynt (Jeff) of San Francisco, California and Patrick Austin Widen (Jennifer) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and his grandchildren, Fallon Sage Maxwell “Max” Flynt, Naomi Katherine Flynt, and Kai Torsten Widen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Episcopal Church of the Mediator’s Memorial or Choir Fund and/or to the charity of your choice.

A visitation with refreshments will follow the memorial service in the Parish Hall at The Episcopal Church of the Mediator.

