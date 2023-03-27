Services for Ms. Mildred Comans Sistrunk will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Pine Grove Pentecostal Church. Burial will be held at High Hill Cemetery. Bro Mark Copeland and Bro. Tommy Parker will be officiating.

Visitation will start at 5:00pm on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Pine Grove Pentecostal Church.

Ms. Mildred Sistrunk, age 97, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Dominic’s Hospital.

Ms. Mildred was a member of Pine Grove Penetecostal Church for over 87 years. She was very faithful and loved to serve the Lord. Ms. Mildred was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Sherry McLeod of Philadelphia

Sandra Davidson of Sebastopol

5 Grandchildren: Michelle Anderson (Derek), Michael Davidson (Nicole), Christy Renee Durga, Joey McLeod, and Jamie Pope

9 Great-Grandchildren: Anna Marie Davidson, Melody Lunday, Lane Davidson, Logan Anderson (Kaylee), Tyler Sistrunk, Cody Setzer, Blake Durga, Dylan McLeod, and Shelby Pope

1 Great Great-Grandson: Nathan Kyle Anderson

1 Brother: Fonzy Comans (Marcella)

1 Sister: Joy Lovern (Jerome)

1 Daughter-In-Law: Ginger Sistrunk

Ms. Mildred Sistrunk is preceded in death by her parents: Otis & Dorothy Comans, husband: Lane Lamar Sistrunk, one son: Shelton Sistrunk, one daughter: Sara Dean Bedgood, and one great-grandson: Nathan Anderson.

Pallbearers; Cody Smith, George Shaw, John Comans, Robert Lovern, Jeff Goss, and Billy Pat Davidson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.