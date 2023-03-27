Possible tornadoes cause damage across central Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather swept across Alabama leaving behind debris and damage in parts of our coverage area.

According to Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, emergency crews are searching an isolated area between Milstead and Franklin near Alabama Highway 229 and Interstate 85. A commercial structure located on County Road 40 has been demolished.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is also reported debris on Interstate 85.

Storm damage has already been reported in the Prattville area. Viewers report trees are down and some homes have been damaged near Deer Trace, Quail Run, and Thomas Lane. In Phenix City, residents reported golf ball-sized hail.

This morning, Mayor Gillespie went out to assess the damage from last night's storm. We urge travelers to please...

Posted by City of Prattville, Alabama Government on Monday, March 27, 2023

As of 7 a.m., Alabama Power reports 4,500 Alabama Power customers remain without service in central Alabama.

Outages are concentrated in the following areas:

  • Tallapoosa County - 1,800 customers
  • Elmore County - 1,700 customers
  • Wilcox County - 500 customers
  • Autauga County - 250 customers
  • Dallas County - 100 customers

Alabama Power also reports more than 30 broken poles, damaged infrastructure and transformers, and multiple spans of downed wire as a result of fallen trees and large limbs.

Multiple school systems have reported delayed start times as a result of the severe weather. Some of those include Montgomery Public Schools, Autauga county schools, Alexander City Schools, Elmore County Schools, Pike Road Schools, Tallapoosa County Schools, and Tallassee City Schools. For a complete list of school start time delays, visit this link.

