Power Outage Update

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Power is being restored throughout Meridian and other parts of the viewing area.

Overnight local crews were throughout the area restoring power to Mississippi Power residents.

Cindy Duvall with Mississippi Power told News 11 that crews from Laurel and Hattiesburg are in the area helping with restoration efforts. Crews also came from Coast to help the community. They now working to restore power to roughly 1,400 customers in Meridian.

After Sunday night’s severe weather event approximately 9,00 customers were without service.

To see how many are still without power you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.