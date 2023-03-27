After a full life of giving, serving, learning, traveling, loving, and living, Ruby Evelyn Shumate passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023, at the age of 98 and one a half months. Her passing was at North Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the oldest daughter of Charles Ether White (1902-1979) and Ollie Reed White (1904-1968). She was born February 2, 1925, in Meridian, Mississippi.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband James Roland Shumate (2000) and her sisters Jean (1979) and Barbara (2022). She is survived by three children: Carol Joye Shumate Fordham (Husband Michael) of Evergreen, Alabama, Dr. James LeVon Shumate (Wife Winifred) of Meridian, Dr. Charles Rolane Shumate (Wife Laretta) of Anderson, Indiana, and her sister Ruth Carroll of Jackson, Mississippi. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Chausette Dawn Arenal, Chara Deanne Lavelle (Husband Philip) of Anderson, Indiana, Sean Julian Shumate of Meridian, Mississippi, Corey James Shumate (Wife Hannah) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Clay Blake Shumate of Meridian. In addition, surviving are five great grandchildren: Louis Charles Raymond Arenal, Chase Melina Arenal, Addison Charles Philip Lavelle, Arabella Kae Lavelle, and Alleyne Ruby Lavelle.

Evelyn was a founding member of the Parkview Church of God of 45th Avenue in Meridian, which later became the NorthPark Church on Highway 39. Her involvement was serving on the Church Guiding Council, Youth Director, Choir, Sunday School Teacher, and any needed help around the Church. She was a key leader on the Church Council to encourage a new church building at Parkview Church of God and at NorthPark Church.

Evelyn and her husband James’s contribution to the World War II effort included working at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on an ultra-secret project that was later found to be integral in the development of the Atom Bomb. Returning to Meridian in two years, James opened the Gulf Service Station on Royal Road and Evelyn started the snowball shop at Highland Park. Perhaps the seeds were planted during her youth as a hard worker, so she opened the Kendlewood Ceramic Shop and children’s play area at the park. Guided by a kind heart, a generous spirit, and a desire to love children she opened Parkland Children’s Play House at the Park. A few years later she opened the Harvey’s Florist on 18th Street in Meridian and enjoyed the moments of art creation with live flowers.

Evelyn’s volunteer contributions included working at the Parkview Church of God and with the youth at Highland Park. She was Mississippi State Chairwoman for the Women’s Missionary Society for a couple of years. She was a successful Brownie and Girl Scout leader and loved doing puppet shows for the children. Her hobbies included cooking, creating Easter eggs for funding support of the church youth group, making quilts, and sewing anything needed for friends and family. In addition, she served as a host Mom for two foreign exchange students from South Korea and Thailand.

Though Evelyn was devoted to church and service activities and work, her faith and family was always her priority. She never seemed to be missing at the dinner table by providing a scrumptious southern dinner menu three meals each day. She could cook anything. Her travels took her to Rome, Italy, England, Germany, Switzerland, France, and many US states. She also served in a special mission trip to Honduras with Parkview Church, providing food and clothing for a Honduran village.

Evelyn devotedly remained connected to friends and family and always shared a special love for the local church.

The Celebration of Life Memorial Service, will be March 29, with visitation from 9:00 am to 10:45 am and the funeral service following at 11:00 am at the NorthPark Church, Hwy 39, in Meridian. Interment will follow at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage special gifts to NorthPark Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.