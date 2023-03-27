Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First, we take a look at Hwy 39 N, near Old Country Club Rd. Multiple trees were down across the southbound lane. Traffic was stopped as crews worked together with chainsaws to clear the road. There were also power lines downs

Next, we take you to the 3600 block of Causeyville Road. A tree was in the road when a vehicle crashed into it. Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call as the passengers were stuck inside the vehicle. The status of the occupants is unknown at this time. There were also reports of power lines and poles hanging over the road

We also have damage from near Meridian High School. Multiple trees and power lines are down. Crews are working to restore power.

There is also a tree down near 10th street in Meridian due to the storm damage tonight. The tree did affect one home and ruined the left side of the house. Thankfully, the family was not home at the time the tree collapsed. The owners of the home did not want to speak about the damage on camera, but they are thankful no one was hurt.

