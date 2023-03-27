The sun comes out this afternoon, but showers move in by Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After rounds of severe weather Sunday, and some lingering rain this morning, we are up for a brief break from the rain. A cold front has crossed our area, and we’re going to enjoy clearing skies and some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will hover around 80 degrees.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s, but rain also moves back into our area after Midnight. So, plan for a similar set-up on Tuesday with morning showers & storms. Just like today, it’ll dry out by the afternoon with cooler highs in the low 70s.

Midweek brings dry weather with the cool 40s to start the day and highs around 70-degrees. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will bring warmth back to our area by Thursday with upper 70s and lots of sunshine. Friday, we’ll monitor the risk of strong-severe storms with highs in the 80s.

