Willie Earl “Bill” Hicks
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Services for Willie Earl “Bill” Hicks will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home-Downtown. Interment will follow at Graham Cemetery.

Family will receive friends an hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Mr. Hicks, 81, of Meridian, passed away Monday morning at Anderson Hospital.

Bill retired from Peavey Electronics after 28 dedicated years. He was a “jack of all trades” and could fix anything. He enjoyed being outdoors such as fishing and tending to his garden. He also liked watching Nascar on Sundays. He will be remembered most for being a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gail Hicks; children, Dennis Hicks (Veronica), William “Bill” Hicks (Leslie), Belinda Goss (Kevin), Jeffrey Hicks (Donna), and Mary Williamson (John David); grandchildren, Cody Hicks (Krista), Kyle Hicks (Amanda), Dusty Hicks, Emily Hicks, Lee Bohl (Emily), Anna Bohl, Autumn Hicks, Allysa Hicks, Paislee Williamson, and Waylon Williamson; six great grandchildren; sisters, Shelby Smith, Kate Mott, and Charlotte Agent; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Choice Hicks and Pearline Galloway; stepfather, Wendell Galloway; sister, Earline McCool; brother, Dwight Hicks; and niece, Lorie Hicks.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Willie Earl “Bill” Hicks, please visit our floral store.

Jimmie D. Hopkins