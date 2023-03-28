29th Ave. train track crossing to be fixed

By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many drivers in Meridian know about the train tracks that go over 29th Ave. headed towards Interstate 20 and the damage that they could cause to your car.

But driving over it will not be worrisome for much longer.

The city of Meridian is finalizing information with the railroad companies about getting that portion fixed because it is such a major problem for people in the area.

The Director of Public Works said that this has been something the city has been trying to fix for a while now, but was waiting on the rail companies for a response.

“We’re in the process of fixing 29th Ave. railroad crossing just south of where we are now public works; it’s been in horrible shape for some time now. So we’ve been in discussions with Kansas City Railroad, who’s recently merged with Canadian National Railroad. It delayed that effort a little bit, but we’re going to be receiving an agreement from them. They’re going to help fund the project,” said Public Works Director, David Hodge.

Hodge says that the project should be completed in the coming months.

