Betty Smith

Funeral services for Betty Gene Melton Smith will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3pm, at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North. Rev. Dr. Scott Crenshaw will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Betty Gene Melton Smith entered Glory, Friday, March 24, 2023. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Nanny. Born on September 11, 1946, to Daniel Vance Bagby and Gertrude Chandler Bagby, she was a long time employee of Enterprise School District. She enjoyed her family, church, and spending time with those she loved. Mama was the gold standard of love, a haven of strength in a stormy world.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, a son Teddy Melton; grandsons Johnathan Carney, Jerry Melton Jr. and Evan Benjamin Smith.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Orville Smith; daughter Dolleen Moulds (Joey), Elizabeth Melton, Jerry E. Melton Sr. (Della), Lisa K. Brownlee (Terry), Jason D. Melton (Tori), and Benjamin Smith III (Jessica) along with 26 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the register and sign the guestbook.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Gene Melton Smith, please visit our floral store.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.