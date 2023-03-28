Boil water notice: Southwest Lauderdale Water Association customers

By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There is a boil water notice in effect for the customers of Southwest Lauderdale Water Association.

The cause for the notice was damage to a water main.

News 11 spoke with Southwest Lauderdale Water Association, and they said that the incident occurred Friday, March 24, 2023.

The association was not able to give News 11 information on what areas were affected but did tell News 11 that there was one in place for its customers.

Southwest Lauderdale Water Association said that the issue should be resolved by March 28, 2023.

News 11 will keep you updated as updates are made available.

