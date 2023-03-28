Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the Columbus, Mississippi woman accused of killing her husband on Facebook Live.

Kadejah Brown was charged with murder after the Saturday morning shooting at the Greentree Apartments.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Brown and her husband, 28-year-old Jeremy Brown, had been arguing for most of the night.

He told WCBI News that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment and defuse the situation before being shot.

The whole incident was being played out live on Facebook. Deputies recovered a handgun, along with a shell casing.

Bond for Kadejah Brown is set at $750,000.

Coroner Greg Merchant said an autopsy is scheduled for Jeremy Brown. Hawkins said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

