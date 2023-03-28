A brief cool-down for Midweek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are behind a cold front, and we’re now under the influence of a northerly wind. So, cooler air is settling in. You’ll notice a chilly feel by Wednesday morning as we start the day with temps near 40 degrees. Clouds will also dominate our Wednesday morning sky, but sunshine takes over by the afternoon courtesy of High Pressure. Highs will hover near 70 degrees ( average high for Meridian this time of year should be in the Mid 70s).

Thursday morning will also be chilly with lows near 40 degrees, but temps rebound nicely by the afternoon into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT:

Unfortunately, parts of our area sit under another risk for possible severe storms by Friday afternoon / evening. As of now, it looks like all forms of severe storms will be possible (including tornadoes)...with a higher risk across parts of Northern MS into Arkansas & Western TN. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates

