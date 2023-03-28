A brief cool-down for Midweek

Temps fall to or briefly below the average
Temps fall to or briefly below the average(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are behind a cold front, and we’re now under the influence of a northerly wind. So, cooler air is settling in. You’ll notice a chilly feel by Wednesday morning as we start the day with temps near 40 degrees. Clouds will also dominate our Wednesday morning sky, but sunshine takes over by the afternoon courtesy of High Pressure. Highs will hover near 70 degrees ( average high for Meridian this time of year should be in the Mid 70s).

Thursday morning will also be chilly with lows near 40 degrees, but temps rebound nicely by the afternoon into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT:

Unfortunately, parts of our area sit under another risk for possible severe storms by Friday afternoon / evening. As of now, it looks like all forms of severe storms will be possible (including tornadoes)...with a higher risk across parts of Northern MS into Arkansas & Western TN. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues

Latest News

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
7 tornadoes caused destruction and death across Mississippi
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
You may donate through The Salvation Army’s recovery efforts in the Mississippi Strong Tornado...
How to help victims of Mississippi tornado
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 28th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 28th, 2023