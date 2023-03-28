City of Meridian Arrest Report March 28, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 12:38 PM on March 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:10 AM on March 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of 15th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.