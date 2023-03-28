City of Meridian Arrest Report March 28, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ERIC D JONES1980HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
DANNY MONTGOMERY19763654 PONTA DR LAUDERDALE, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
INDECENT EXPOSURE X 2
LAMAR A PHILLIPS1984917 42ND AVE APT B3 MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
CATRINA M NIX19908534 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
CONSUELA L BROWN19891814 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LACHACHA L PATTON1976619 MLK JR DR APT B MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:38 PM on March 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:10 AM on March 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of 15th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 28, 2023
Meridian Police say someone is scamming people by accessing their cell phones.
Meridian Police issue scam alert
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live