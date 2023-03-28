City of Meridian Arrest Report March 28, 2023
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ERIC D JONES
|1980
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|DANNY MONTGOMERY
|1976
|3654 PONTA DR LAUDERDALE, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
INDECENT EXPOSURE X 2
|LAMAR A PHILLIPS
|1984
|917 42ND AVE APT B3 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|CATRINA M NIX
|1990
|8534 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|CONSUELA L BROWN
|1989
|1814 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LACHACHA L PATTON
|1976
|619 MLK JR DR APT B MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:38 PM on March 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:10 AM on March 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of 15th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss.
