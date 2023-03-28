Crews on the scene fixing power outages caused by Sunday’s storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -During Sunday night’s storms, thousands of people were without power, and many went without power for hours.

But teams from several companies were dispatched out to return power back to each household and business.

Crews arrived on the scene as quickly as they could, restoring power to over eight thousand outages overnight.

Teams drove up from Laurel, Hattiesburg, and the coast to make sure everyone who lost power gained power back by Monday evening.

“Obviously, at the threat of severe weather, we started initiating our storm plan. So as the weather passed through last night, I had a Meridian crew was joined by our Laurel and Hattiesburg crew, and they started restoring power throughout the night. We got out, we got up to 9000 customers out, and they worked throughout the night and got it down to a little under 1500 this morning. And then, this morning, our coast crew joined us, joined the efforts, and start restoring power this morning. And as you can see, they’re out here working now, and we’re looking at at a estimated restoration time about 6 pm,” said Mississippi Power representative, Cedrick Hurd.

