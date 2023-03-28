Crews on the scene fixing power outages caused by Sunday’s storm

By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -During Sunday night’s storms, thousands of people were without power, and many went without power for hours.

But teams from several companies were dispatched out to return power back to each household and business.

Crews arrived on the scene as quickly as they could, restoring power to over eight thousand outages overnight.

Teams drove up from Laurel, Hattiesburg, and the coast to make sure everyone who lost power gained power back by Monday evening.

“Obviously, at the threat of severe weather, we started initiating our storm plan. So as the weather passed through last night, I had a Meridian crew was joined by our Laurel and Hattiesburg crew, and they started restoring power throughout the night. We got out, we got up to 9000 customers out, and they worked throughout the night and got it down to a little under 1500 this morning. And then, this morning, our coast crew joined us, joined the efforts, and start restoring power this morning. And as you can see, they’re out here working now, and we’re looking at at a estimated restoration time about 6 pm,” said Mississippi Power representative, Cedrick Hurd.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues
Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live

Latest News

29th Ave. train track crossing to be fixed
29th Ave. train track crossing to be fixed
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado victims wonder, ‘How can we rebuild?’
Meridian firefighters lend a hand to help in the cleanup in Rolling Fork, Miss.
Meridian firefighters pitch in for Rolling Fork
Local family impacted by severe weather in Meridian