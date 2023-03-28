How to help victims of Mississippi tornado

You may donate through The Salvation Army's recovery efforts in the Mississippi Strong Tornado...
You may donate through The Salvation Army's recovery efforts in the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people want to reach out to help fellow Mississippians affected by a devastating tornado in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, including the towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City.

You may donate through The Salvation Army’s recovery efforts in the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive.

The organization is accepting donations through text and online. Text mstornadoes to 51555, or click here and designate your gift for Mississippi Tornadoes.

You may donate through The Salvation Army's recovery efforts in the Mississippi Strong Tornado...
You may donate through The Salvation Army's recovery efforts in the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive.(WTOK)

