Marilyn “Ann” Kimbriel

Funeral services for Ann Kimbriel will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with Bro. Randy Rich officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Garden. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Kimbriel, age 95, passed away at her home.

Ann, affectionately known as “Mama Kay”, was born in Kewanee, Mississippi to W.S. and Mary Catlett. She graduated at age 16 as Valedictorian and got her first job at 17. She retired from East Mississippi State Hospital after 43 years and afterward, opened an accounting/bookkeeping business, which she had until the day she passed. Ann was a strong, self-made woman with a strong faith in God and a deep love for her family, who she loved spending time with, especially traveling. One of her family’s greatest treasures are the many memories of yearly family vacations. Ann had every detail planned out, including meals, and each family got an envelope with the itinerary. She would also help her husband, Everette, navigate and only used an atlas, never a GPS. She and her husband traveled the country and visited every state in the continental US, and even traveled to Canada. Out of all of Ann’s accomplishments, her greatest was the legacy of love and faith in God that she passed down to her family.

Ann is survived by her children, Mike Tucker and his wife, Rhonda, Tony Kimbriel and his wife, Tina, and Lee Kimbriel and his wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Tiffany Bowen (Jim), Ashley Sartelle (John), Shelby Tucker, Kristen Fite (Bobby), Dana Funk (Greg), Jason Tucker (Erica), William Tucker (Cinthya), Lance Dobson (Brittaney), Melissa England (Josh), Brittley White (Jonathan), Toni Marie Russell (Josh), Jennifer Massey (Damien) Jonathan Kimbriel (Shannon), Desi Ray (Lundy) and Chloee Shepherd, as well as twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Everette M. Kimbriel; son, Ron Tucker; her parents, W.S. and Mary Catlett, and her brother, W.S. Catlett.

Pallbearers will be Wyatt Tullos, Justin Mills, Justin Chaney, Greg Boggan, Don Stamper, Don Walker, Randy Evans and Greg Reddick.

