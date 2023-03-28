MDWFP officers deployed to assist communities impacted by deadly Mississippi tornadoes

(WDAM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Conservation Officers were deployed to communities throughout the state in response to the deadly tornadoes that swept through several counties.

“It is a powerful thing to watch as communities, volunteers, and first responders come together to support each other in times of great need. We are committed to utilizing our resources to lend a hand during the immediate hours of the recovery process. Our thoughts and prayers go to these communities in the days coming as they continue to rebuild,” says Lynn Posey, Executive Director of MDWFP.

A press release says MDWFP partnered with state and local first responders for search and rescue during and after the storm. Officers have now shifted to a security role to assist the residents, volunteers, and personnel.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues
Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live

Latest News

Customers of the Gibsland municipal water system are under a boil advisory until further notice.
Boil water notice: Southwest Lauderdale Water Association customers
Possible downpours as you start the day
Showers will impact your Tuesday morning commute
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
Preliminary data shows at least 3 tornadoes hit central Alabama
‘We’re going to build back:’ Rolling Fork residents share their stories, grapple with what’s next