Meridian Police Department plans to hire Animal Control Supervisor.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held a work session Tuesday morning at City Hall.

At the meeting, they discussed several topics ranging from road paving projects, renovations to some city parks, and other developments around the city.

The Meridian Police Department talked with the council about hiring an Animal Control Supervisor.

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young said the city’s animal control used to have a supervisor in place, so the department is interested in bringing the position back.

“We just want people to be looking out for when we have that job posted. We want people to apply for our Animal Control Officer positions as well as the supervisor position,” said Chief Young.

Along with the supervisor position, the department will also be hiring four other Animal Control Officers in the department.

Chief Young did not have a timeline of when the supervisor position would be posted because the Civic Service Commission would have to finalize duties and responsibilities for the role then the city concil would have to vote on it.

