Meridian Police issue scam alert

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have issued a warning about a possible scam.

MPD said it has received reports that someone is asking to borrow a cell phone, then while using the phone, accessing Cash App and transferring money to himself.

Police advise never just handing over your phone to anyone and to report any incidents like this.

