Meridian Police issue scam alert

Meridian Police say someone is scamming people by accessing their cell phones.
Meridian Police say someone is scamming people by accessing their cell phones.(Pixabay)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have issued a warning about a possible scam.

MPD said it has received reports that someone is asking to borrow a cell phone, then while using the phone, accessing Cash App and transferring money to himself.

Police advise never just handing over your phone to anyone and to report any incidents like this.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues

Latest News

Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Highs in the 70s
Showers are clearing through midweek
Law passed by Gov. Kay Ivey for nursing homes statewide to receive funding
Law passed by Gov. Kay Ivey for nursing homes statewide to receive funding