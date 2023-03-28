Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests

Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) — A grand jury in Mississippi did not indict the four daycare workers with felonies following their viral arrests last year.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton will not face felony charges.

However, they still face misdemeanor charges.

(L-R): Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton.
(L-R): Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton.(Monroe County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies arrested them in October after videos surfaced online of one of them using a Halloween mask to intentionally frighten young children at Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton, Mississippi.

Each suspect was originally charged with three counts of felony child abuse.

A fifth suspect was also arrested. Investigators charged Traci Hutson with failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both of which are misdemeanors.

Videos of the children being scared instantly went viral across the globe, with the parents of a child seen in the video even appearing on The Dr. Phil Show.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues

Latest News

FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Highs in the 70s
Showers are clearing through midweek
Law passed by Gov. Kay Ivey for nursing homes statewide to receive funding
Law passed by Gov. Kay Ivey for nursing homes statewide to receive funding
Customers of the Gibsland municipal water system are under a boil advisory until further notice.
Boil water notice: Southwest Lauderdale Water Association customers