Molina Healthcare donates $35,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian

By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Molina Healthcare and the Meridian Children’s Museum are partnering together to teach families ways to be cautious about their health.

Monday Molina Healthcare donated 35,000 dollars to the Meridian Children’s Museum. So the museum can extend its outreach into the community. Providing programs for families to learn different ways they can be healthier in their daily life.

“We partner with the Meridian Housing Authority, the complexes that are near us, and we identified 25 families and they will come in for four sessions during the months of June and July and we’ll talk about social, emotional wellness, general health, nutrition and it’s all based on literacy,” said the Education Director of the Meridian Children’s Museum, Clair Huff

“What we look to try to do with Molina Healthcare is address health disparities in the community. And most definitely, with Meridian being one of those pillars in central Mississippi, we most definitely were, you know, excited about collaborating with the Mississippi Children’s Museum about bringing anything that’s going to help the actual community dealing with health disparities in the community,” said a representative from Molina HealthCare, Marques Slaughter.

The Museum will be open 7 days a week during the months of June and July.

