Barbara Stewart
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Stewart will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Highland Baptist Church, with Pastor Jonathan Greer officiating.  Burial will follow at Meridian Memorial Park.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Barbara Stewart, age 85, formerly of Meridian, MS passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home in Moss Point, MS.

Barbara received her greatest joy by spending time with family.  She always chose to face heartache head on by leaning on her faith in God.  She made it through every time and found opportunities to share her infectious laugh.

Survivors include: her son Don (Gina) Stewart of Laurel, MS, her daughter Linda (Jeffery) Jordan of Gulfport, MS, and her son Mike (Vicky) Stewart of Moss Point, MS, her sister Patsy (Walt) Blauser; her 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband John W. Stewart, Jr., her parents James and Bessie Callahan, and two sons: Anthony Stewart and Jack Stewart.

The family request memorials be made to Franklin Creek Baptist Church in Moss Point, MS.

Pallbearers will be Paul Stewart, Brett Stewart, Kyle Jordan, Ben Stewart, and John Stewart.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be an hour prior to service time at Highland Baptist Church.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

