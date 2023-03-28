Pearl River Resort sends tornado disaster relief

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Fire Department delivered two pallets of drinking water from Pearl River Resort to Amory Tuesday.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to help victims of the devastating tornadoes that hit Friday night in north Mississippi.

Two pallets were also taken to the Mississippi Delta Saturday for those impacted by an EF-4 tornado in the communities of Rolling Fork and Silver City.

