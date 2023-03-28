Pearl River Resort sends tornado disaster relief

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Fire Department delivered two pallets of drinking water...
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Fire Department delivered two pallets of drinking water from Pearl River Resort to Amory Tuesday.(Pearl River Resort)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Fire Department delivered two pallets of drinking water from Pearl River Resort to Amory Tuesday.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to help victims of the devastating tornadoes that hit Friday night in north Mississippi.

Two pallets were also taken to the Mississippi Delta Saturday for those impacted by an EF-4 tornado in the communities of Rolling Fork and Silver City.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Fire Department delivered two pallets of drinking water...
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Fire Department delivered two pallets of drinking water from Pearl River Resort to Amory Tuesday.(Pearl River Resort)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues

Latest News

Clarkdale science teacher, Paige Anderson is one of only 6 NASA Solar System Ambassadors in...
Local NASA Solar System Ambassador looking to bring events to Meridian
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
Magnolia Youth Activities Association will celebrate the opening of the 2023 season Saturday,...
Recreation league baseball starts Saturday in Meridian
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020