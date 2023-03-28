Rebels Road Trip stops at The MAXX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels path to college football begins with the Rebels Road Trip and their first stop was at the MAXX in the Queen City.

There was food and drinks at the museum and there was also Head football Coach Lane Kiffin and new Head basketball Coach Chris Beard. This is the 10th time Ole Miss has dome the Rebels Road Trip and for this first stop, they took pictures and took part in Q and A where fans got to ask any questions they wanted.

The questions consisted of NIL deals, changes in schedules, and the depth chart of both sports’ teams.

Chris Beard and Lane Kiffin make their 1st stop in the Rebels Road Trip at The Maxx in Meridian. #HottyToddy #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/p4uYeQggL9 — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) March 27, 2023

Ole Miss had a big year in 2022 and want to use this Rebel Road Trip to make the 2023 sports year even more successful by staying consistent.

“Our expectations are always to win,” Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter said. “We want to win at a very high level and in the past two years, we have gotten national championships. Women’s golf and obviously baseball and our cheer team has won three of four national championships,” Carter said. “Our next step is consistency. We’ve had some really high highs and some low lows quite candidly, so we want to make sure that we are consistent. We want to make sure we are a comprehensive sports department and I want them to just see the energy that we have. The fact that we are excited and we want to win championships and that is what we are pushing for every single day,” Carter added.

The Rebels first official game will be on September 2nd at home against Mercer.

