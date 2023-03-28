Recreation league baseball starts Saturday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Magnolia Youth Activities Association will celebrate the opening of the 2023 season Saturday, Apr. 1.

The opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at Magnolia Field, with the unveiling of a new scoreboard. Games will be played at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The local recreation league has expanded in three years to now include competition for Minor League (ages 9-10, Kid Pitch) as well as Tee Ball (ages 3-5) and Rookie Ball (ages 6-8, Coach Pitch).

Games are played Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the season.

Association President Ondray Harris, Jr., said 250 children have signed up to play this year. The association’s vice-president is Dexter Thedford. The commissioner is Tim Lowe.

