Showers are clearing through midweek

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Showers are moving across the area through the morning, so pack your rain gear before you start your commute. Rain clears as we head into lunchtime today, but cloudy skies remain highs are in the mid 70s and overnight lows are in the 40s. It was a rough and devastating weekend across the entire state of Mississippi, so continue to use caution on the roadways as crews work to clean up down trees. No rain to worry about through mid week before showers and isolated t-storms return Friday. You will need to keep your umbrella close for the weekend. Stay safe and have a great day.

