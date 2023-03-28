Showers will impact your Tuesday morning commute

Possible downpours as you start the day
Possible downpours as you start the day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A frontal boundary will stall south of us towards the coast, and it’ll serve as a trigger for showers & storms. As a wave of energy slides across that boundary Tuesday morning, it’ll help swing showers our way between 3AM and 10AM. Downpours can be expected, and it’s important to use extra caution on the wet roads. Plan for a cool start to the day with 50s.

By Midday, the rain will be gone, but afternoon highs will be cooler than the 80s we experienced on Monday. Highs for Tuesday will be seasonable with low-mid 70s. Dry weather will dominate both Wednesday and Thursday, and the mornings will fall into the 40s. Highs will hover around 70 degrees for Hump Day, but temps climb into the upper 70s by Thursday.

Friday, highs will return to the 80s, but we’ll also have to watch for potential strong to severe storms. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. It looks like a few showers will also be possible for our weekend...we’ll keep you posted

