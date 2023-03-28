Total Pain Care team of the week: Philly National South Softball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Philly National South 12U fast pitch...
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Philly National South 12U fast pitch softball team.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Philly National South 12U fast pitch softball team.

This was submitted by the Head Coach of the team Nathan Evans and he is proud of their dedication as almost all of them are dual sport athletes. In the short time as a team, they have placed first in a tournament and second in another.

Congratulations to Philly National South for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple trees and power lines down across the county
Storm damage in Lauderdale County from Sunday storms
Severe storms brought down trees and power lines in and around Lauderdale County.
Power outage update for east Mississippi
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11PM
FIRST ALERT: The threat continues

Latest News

Magnolia Youth Activities Association will celebrate the opening of the 2023 season Saturday,...
Recreation league baseball starts Saturday in Meridian
Lane Kiffin and Chris Beard sit at The MAXX as they answer questions from fans in the first...
Rebels Road Trip stops at The MAX
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Sideline View with Dale McKee