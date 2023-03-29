Biden to visit Mississippi in aftermath of deadly storms

There are no specific details of the visit at this time.
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms over the weekend.

He answered ‘yes’ to a reporter’s question while speaking to the press pool following a visit to North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the four counties hit hardest by tornadoes.

At least 21 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties, with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Gov. Tate Reeves, Sen. Wicker, Sen. Hyde-Smith, and Cong. Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

There are no specific details of Biden’s visit to the Magnolia State at this time.

