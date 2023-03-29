Bill to ban property value-based water billing headed to the governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legislation banning property value-based water billing is now on its way to the governor’s desk.

On Wednesday, the House voted 109-8 to approve the conference report for H.B. 698.

The measure, if signed by Gov. Tate Reeves, could block Jackson’s water manager from implementing a new billing structure that would base customers’ bills on the value of their homes or businesses, rather than water used.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin proposed the idea this year, in part, to bypass the city’s troubled meter-based billing system.

He said the idea would lessen the burden of expensive water bills on lower-income residents.

Details of that proposal were released as part of Henifin’s court-mandated financial plan, which he released January.

JXN Water spokeswoman Aisha Carson would not comment on the legislation but said Henifin is “prepared to operate within the statutes of the state, whatever they may be.”

The measure was authored by District 64 Rep. Shanda Yates, who introduced it after constituents reached out to her with concerns over Henifin’s proposal. Yates represents parts of Ridgeland and Northeast Jackson. Northeast Jackson would have been one of the areas most impacted by Henifin’s proposal.

“The goal is to ensure a fair and equitable billing method for all ratepayers across the state, and we have worked to pass a bill that will accomplish that,” she said in a statement.

According to the conference report, customers could be billed based solely on “volumetric usage,” or the amount of water used.

In cases where meters aren’t working, municipalities may issued estimated bills based on previous usage for up to six months. And in cases where cities already have flat rate billing, that billing may continue.

“In such circumstances, flat fee billing may be utilized until such a time as the municipality implements upgrades to its system to provide for volumetric billing,” the conference report states.

The conference report initially limited flat-rate billing to cities of 1,000 people or less. However, the measure was recommended and modified to strike that requirement, Yates told the House.

Carson did not say what Henifin’s next steps would be should Reeves sign the legislation.

Last week, Henifin told the Jackson City Council that JXN Water had contracted with Sustainability Partners to bring on Carla Dazet to help make improvements to the billing system.

Dazet is an infrastructure partner with SP, the firm Jackson contracted with in 2021 to replace the meters installed as part of the Siemens contract. Prior to taking on that position, Dazet worked as deputy director of Public Works for the city over the water/sewer billing department.

Henifin previously asked SP to draw up a plan to take over management of the billing system. It was unclear whether SP had submitted a proposal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.